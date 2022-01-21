Barbarella Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD Edition

- Cast: Anita Pallenberg | Claude Dauphin | David Hemmings | Jane Fonda | John Phillip Law | Marcel Marceau | Milo O'Shea | Ugo Tognazzi | Véronique Vendell
- Directors: Roger Vadim
- Project Name Barbarella
- Composers Bob Crewe | Charles Fox
- Contributors The Glitterhouse
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Varese Sarabande
- Original Release Date: October 10, 1968
- Product Release Date: March 15, 2017
- Rating: PG
- More: Jane Fonda
Barbarella is the soundtrack to the 1968 science fiction film directed by Roger Vadim, which was based on the French comic Barbarella. The film stars Jane Fonda as Barbarella. The soundtrack includes the legendary song “Barbarella” with a vocal by The Glitterhouse, as well as the song “An Angel Is Love” with a vocal by Bob Crewe. The score was composed by Charles Fox. This is the first time the album has ever been issued on CD.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
