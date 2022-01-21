Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Barbarella Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD Edition

Barbarella Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD Edition
View larger
$19.01
$16.97
See Options

2 in stock
CD
SKU: 220121-98877-1
UPC: 030206743685
Part No: 674368CD
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New

Barbarella is the soundtrack to the 1968 science fiction film directed by Roger Vadim, which was based on the French comic Barbarella. The film stars Jane Fonda as Barbarella. The soundtrack includes the legendary song “Barbarella” with a vocal by The Glitterhouse, as well as the song “An Angel Is Love” with a vocal by Bob Crewe. The score was composed by Charles Fox. This is the first time the album has ever been issued on CD.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Harold and Kumar: Escape From Guantanamo Bay 13 x 20 inch Original Movie Poster [I82]
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) John Malkovich Cover
The Guns of Navarone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Composed by Dimitri Tiomkin
Seth Rogen Observe and Report DVD Edition (2009)
Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack by RZA
Dark Horse Comics Celebrates 20 Years of Manga 22×34 inch Double-Sided Anniversary Poster [9350]
Apprentice To Murder Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – CQB Active-Camouflage Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
The Terminator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Brad Fiedel, 2-LP 180 Gram, Colored Vinyl
Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive December 1961 Photo [210907-0083]
CDSKU: 220121-98877-1
UPC: 030206743685
Part No: 674368CD
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New