Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec 4, 2009) Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett [E01]

- Publication Entertainment Weekly
- Subject Farrah Fawcett | Michael Jackson | Patrick Swayze | Ricardo Montalban
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy
- More: Farrah Fawcett | Michael Jackson | Patrick Swayze | Ricardo Montalban
Entertainment Weekly Magazine.
Includes: Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Patrick Swayze, Ricardo Montalban, Special Tribute Issue.
Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- Tags: Entertainment Weekly
- People / Bands: Farrah Fawcett | Michael Jackson | Patrick Swayze | Ricardo Montalban
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers