Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.4 1974 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12232

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.4 1974 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12232
View larger
$7.83
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.4 1974 Denny O’Neil DC Comics, “Death is Bliss.” The Shadow’s investigation of a bootlegging scheme leads him to criminal bigwig Homer Bliss. Includes letter by writer Arlen Schumer. Script by Denny O’Neil and Len Wein, art by Michael Kaluta. Cover by Kaluta.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
DDR Max 2 Dance Dance Revolution PlayStation 2 Konami with Manual [SLUS-20711]
Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning 28×20 inch Double-Sided Promotional Game Poster (2007) [12123]
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422
The Best Of Bond…James Bond 2-Disc CD Soundtrack Collection
Cinescape Magazine (Spring 2013) Riddick, Vin Diesel, Sarah Michelle Gellar 86090
Birth.Movies.Death. Magazine Quentin Tarantino Special Collector’s Issue
Maniac Cop Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Red Vinyl Edition
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 3-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.