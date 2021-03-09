The Hellstrom Chronicle Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

View larger $16.99

One of the most unusual scores ever composer for a motion picture was created by award-winning Lalo Schifrin. “The Hellstrom Chronicle,” drama of the battle for survival between man and insect, chosen as one of America’s entries in the Cannes Film Festival, is now offered for the first time on CD as a limited edition of the complete score.

