The Hellstrom Chronicle Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

- Cast: Conlan Carter | Ian McShane | Lawrence Pressman | Suzanne Pleshette
- Directors: Ed Spiegel | Walon Green
- Project Name The Hellstorm Chronicles
- Composers Lalo Schifrin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Documentary | Drama
- Studios: Aleph
- Original Release Date: June 23, 1971
- Product Release Date: October 2, 2006
- Rating: G
One of the most unusual scores ever composer for a motion picture was created by award-winning Lalo Schifrin. “The Hellstrom Chronicle,” drama of the battle for survival between man and insect, chosen as one of America’s entries in the Cannes Film Festival, is now offered for the first time on CD as a limited edition of the complete score.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
