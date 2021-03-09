Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Hellstrom Chronicle Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

The Hellstrom Chronicle Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
View larger
$16.99
$14.97
See Options

3 in stock
CD
SKU: 210309-85518-1
UPC: 651702635023
Part No: ALEPH029
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

One of the most unusual scores ever composer for a motion picture was created by award-winning Lalo Schifrin. “The Hellstrom Chronicle,” drama of the battle for survival between man and insect, chosen as one of America’s entries in the Cannes Film Festival, is now offered for the first time on CD as a limited edition of the complete score.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks
Micro Machines Star Trek Generations [1244]
Metropolis 12 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Ballet Shoes DVD (2008) [J81]
Blow-Up Blu-ray Criterion Collection Special Edition Michelangelo Antonioni
Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD 2-Disc Edition
Rolling Stone Magazine Dr. Dre and Ice Cube Portrait 22 x 34 inch Cover Poster + Magazine Subscription
Reservoir Dogs “Let’s Go To Work” 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster
Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster – 1st U.S. Home Video Release DreamWorks (2003)
CDSKU: 210309-85518-1
UPC: 651702635023
Part No: ALEPH029
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New