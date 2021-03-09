Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Fox Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

The Fox Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
View larger
The Fox Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
The Fox Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
$15.99
$14.97
See Options

5 in stock
CD
SKU: 210309-85515-1
UPC: 651702633326
Part No: ALEPH017
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

The Fox can be regarded as one of Schifrin’s most experimental compositions, particularly in the way it blends elements of various origins, mixed into a wonderful musical tapestry, which manages to stay both effective and subdued. Actually, this album could be considered as a sort of follow-up to Schifrin’s 1966 “Marquis de Sade” tribute where he had successfully tried to translate classical and baroque music into contemporary jazz. Cues like “Minuet in C,” “Fox Variation,” and most of all “Dead Leaf,” seem to go after similar purposes, on a more somber tone, but with the equivalent musical invention.

– Nicholas Saada

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Baadasssss! 10th Anniversary DVD Edition
My Young Auntie (a.k.a. Fangs of the Tigress) Original Lobby Cards – Shaw Brothers (1981)
Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)
Richfield Oil Corporation-branded Map of New York State and Northeast
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Sept 24, 2004) Star Wars, Harrison Ford [C49]
The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
Willie Dynamite Special Limited Edition Blu-ray
Funko POP Star Wars Imperial Guard Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #57
CDSKU: 210309-85515-1
UPC: 651702633326
Part No: ALEPH017
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New