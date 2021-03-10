Share Page Support Us
Spooks Comic Book Series Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

Spooks Comic Book Series Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
View larger
$12.99
$10.97
See Options

5 in stock
CD
SKU: 210309-85520-1
UPC: 651702636228
Part No: ALEPH041
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Lalo Schifrin and Andy Garfield’s score to “Spooks” cannot be considered a conventional “soundtrack” album for the simple reason that, at the time the music was composed and recorded, there was no film for it to be a soundtrack to. Rather, Schifrin and Garfield’s music was written as a musical accompaniment to a series of four comic books written by Larry Hama and Ryan Schifrin (Lalo Schifrin’s son). That said, the music is certainly cinematic, and it’s easy to imagine a science fiction/adventure film that could use it. Working individually, Schifrin and Garfield have come up with big themes and martial rhythms on the eight tracks, making up 21 minutes of music.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

