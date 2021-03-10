Spooks Comic Book Series Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

View larger $12.99

$10.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock CD

SKU: 210309-85520-1

UPC: 651702636228

Part No: ALEPH041

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Lalo Schifrin and Andy Garfield’s score to “Spooks” cannot be considered a conventional “soundtrack” album for the simple reason that, at the time the music was composed and recorded, there was no film for it to be a soundtrack to. Rather, Schifrin and Garfield’s music was written as a musical accompaniment to a series of four comic books written by Larry Hama and Ryan Schifrin (Lalo Schifrin’s son). That said, the music is certainly cinematic, and it’s easy to imagine a science fiction/adventure film that could use it. Working individually, Schifrin and Garfield have come up with big themes and martial rhythms on the eight tracks, making up 21 minutes of music.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items