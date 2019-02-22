America The Story of Us 3-Disc Blu-ray Box Set with Slipcover

Blu-ray SKU: 190222-77361-1

UPC: 733961223040

ISBN-10: 142298608x

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Documentary | Drama | History | War | Western

Studio: History / A&E

Item Release Date: September 14, 2010

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A riveting adventure of how America was invented, this stunning Blu-ray version of AMERICA THE STORY OF US focuses on the people, ideas and events that built our nation, covering 400 years of American history in the most extensive and in-depth television series ever produced by HISTORY. From the rigors of linking the continent by wagon trails to the transcontinental railway, the engineering of steel-structured buildings, through to landing on the moon, this epic 12-part series is a grand cinematic vision of how this country was built. AMERICA THE STORY OF US brings this story to life firsthand through patriots, frontiersmen, slaves, abolitionists, Native Americans, pioneers, immigrants, entrepreneurs and inventors. From the revolutionary war that birthed the nation to the civil war that divided it, into the making of the modern world, AMERICA The Story of Us is an epic, dramatic, heartbreaking and triumphant journey that reminds us that American history truly belongs to we, the people.

Sharing their thoughts on the building of America, and what it means to be an American, are a world-class group of individuals including Tom Brokaw, Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep, Buzz Aldrin, Colin Powell, Donald Trump, John Legend, Melissa Etheridge, Brian Williams and more.

Features

Disc 1

Additional Scenes on George Washington, American Revolution, and the Declaration of Independence

Disc 2

Additional Scenes on the Civil War, Transcontinental Railroad, Statue of Liberty, and Henry Ford and the Model T

Specifications

Runtime: 552

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Aaron Sorkin | Al Sharpton | Bill Maher | Colin Powell | Donald Trump | I.M. Pei | Liev Schreiber | Margaret Cho | Melissa Etheridge | Meryl Streep | Michael Douglas | Michael Strahan | Sheryl Crow

Project Name: America The Story of Us

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Documentary | Drama | History | History / A&E | Movies & TV | War | Western