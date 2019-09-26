Share Page Support Us
$130.00

$98.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190926-79032-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cream Wheels of Fire RARE Music Sheet and Photo Magazine (1968).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. There is writing on one page inside. See photos for details.


Artists: Cream

