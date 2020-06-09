View larger $14.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200609-80862-1

Part No: PRO-7006A

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Profile Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sharon Brown I Specialize in Love Profile Records 12 inch Giant Single (1982). The item is in very good condition, with some bends and creases. Review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Sharon Brown

Related Items

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Profile Records | Vinyl