Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD

$8.99
$5.99
UPC: 085391617228
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Al Pacino | Keanu Reeves items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: October 17, 1997
Item Release Date: September 7, 2004
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In Devil’s Advocate, a hotshot attorney (Keanu Reeves) accepts tempting offer from an elite New York law firm only to find himself fighting for his soul against Satan (Al Pacino) himself.
This Special Edition DVD is in great shape, with slight signs of wear from storage on the outside case.
Special Features
- Feature-length commentary by Director Taylor Hackford
- 30 Minutes of Deleted Scenes
- Interactive Menus
- Production Notes
- 5 Theatrical Trailers
- 2 TV Spots
- Scene Access
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English, French
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 144
- Audio: Dolby Surround 5.1
Cast: Al Pacino | Charlize Theron | Connie Nielsen | Craig T. Nelson | Jeffrey Jones | Judith Ivey | Keanu Reeves | Ruben Santiago-Hudson | Tamara Tunie
Directors: Taylor Hackford
Project Name: Devil's Advocate
Related Items
Categories
Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers | Warner Bros.