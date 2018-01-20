Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD

Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD
View larger
Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD
Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD
Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD
Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD
Devil’s Advocate Special Edition DVD

$8.99

$5.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180117-69691-1
UPC: 085391617228
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Al Pacino | Keanu Reeves  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: October 17, 1997
Item Release Date: September 7, 2004
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Devil’s Advocate, a hotshot attorney (Keanu Reeves) accepts tempting offer from an elite New York law firm only to find himself fighting for his soul against Satan (Al Pacino) himself.

This Special Edition DVD is in great shape, with slight signs of wear from storage on the outside case.

Special Features

  • Feature-length commentary by Director Taylor Hackford
  • 30 Minutes of Deleted Scenes
  • Interactive Menus
  • Production Notes
  • 5 Theatrical Trailers
  • 2 TV Spots
  • Scene Access

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English, French
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 144
  • Audio: Dolby Surround 5.1

Cast: Al Pacino | Charlize Theron | Connie Nielsen | Craig T. Nelson | Jeffrey Jones | Judith Ivey | Keanu Reeves | Ruben Santiago-Hudson | Tamara Tunie
Directors: Taylor Hackford
Project Name: Devil's Advocate

Related Items

DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
Don Peake – Knight Rider Volume 3: Music From the cult 80’s TV Series
Pulse 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Special Edition
The Slayer Blu-ray + DVD 2-Disc Special Edition
Bruce Lee’s The Big Boss Original Soundtrack Album by Peter Thomas
Aliens Powerloader Apparel
Once Upon a Time in Mexico Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Robert Rodriguez
Doctor Who Character Compilation 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Alien Legion Fire Pit Stretched Canvas Print
Jerome Bixby’s The Man From Earth: Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD]

Categories

Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *