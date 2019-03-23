Share Page Support Us
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) John Malkovich Cover

View larger

$4.99

$2.99


1 in stock


comicSKU: 190323-77626-1
UPC: 761941297279
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Studio: Wild Storm Comics
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 2010
Item Release Date: November 1, 2010
Rating: PG-13
Details

Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) John Malkovich Cover.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Brian Cox | Bruce Willis | Ernest Borgnine | Heidi von Palleske | Helen Mirren | John Malkovich | Karl Urban | Mary-Louise Parker | Morgan Freeman
Directors: Robert Schwentke
Project Name: Red

