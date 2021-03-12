Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof Original Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

View larger $35.99

SKU: 210312-85583-1

UPC: 093624998822

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Presenting the original soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, from the motion picture Double Feature Grindhouse. This is the black vinyl edition of the soundtrack featuring Ennio Morricone, T Rex, The Coasters, Willy DeVille and more rare music from the 1960’s and 70’s.

Number of Discs: 1

