Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof Original Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Electra Avellan | Eli Roth | Elise Avellan | Helen Kim | James Parks | Jonathan Loughran | Jordan Ladd | Kurt Russell | Marcy Harriell | Marley Shelton | Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Michael Bacall | Michael Parks | Monica Staggs | Nicky Katt | Omar Doom | Rosario Dawson | Rose McGowan | Sydney Tamiia Poitier | Tracie Thoms | Vanessa Ferlito | Zoe Bell
- Directors: Quentin Tarantino
- Project Name Death Proof
- Characters Stuntman Mike
- Contributors April March | Beaky | Dave Dee | Dozy | Eddie Beram | Eddie Floyd | Ennio Morricone | Jack Nitzsche | Joe Tex | Michael Bacall | Mick & Tich | Pacific Gas & Electric | Pino Donaggio | Smith | T. Rex | The Coasters | Tracie Thoms | Willy DeVille
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Cars | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse | Thrillers
- Studios: Dimension Films | Troublemaker Studios | Warner/Watertower Records
- Original Release Date: May 31, 2007
- Product Release Date: May 12, 2016
- Rating: TV-MA
- More: Eli Roth | Ennio Morricone | Kurt Russell | Quentin Tarantino
Presenting the original soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, from the motion picture Double Feature Grindhouse. This is the black vinyl edition of the soundtrack featuring Ennio Morricone, T Rex, The Coasters, Willy DeVille and more rare music from the 1960’s and 70’s.
Playlists
- The Last Race by: Jack Nitzsche
- Baby It's You by: Smith
- Paranoia Prima by: Ennio Morricone
- Planning & Scheming by: Eli Roth | Michael Bacall
- Jeepster by: T. Rex
- Stuntman Mike by: Kurt Russell | Rose McGowan
- Staggolee by: Joe Tex | Pacific Gas & Electric
- The Love You Save (May Be Your Own) by: Joe Tex
- Good Love, Bad Love by: Eddie Floyd
- Down in Mexico by: The Coasters
- Hold Tight by: Beaky | Dave Dee | Dozy | Mick & Tich
- Sally and Jack by: Pino Donaggio
- It's So Easy by: Willy DeVille
- Whatever - However by: Tracie Thoms | Zoe Bell
- Riot in Thunder Alley by: Eddie Beram
- Chick Habit by: April March
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: April March | Beaky | Dave Dee | Dozy | Eddie Beram | Eddie Floyd | Electra Avellan | Eli Roth | Elise Avellan | Ennio Morricone | Helen Kim | Jack Nitzsche | James Parks | Joe Tex | Jonathan Loughran | Jordan Ladd | Kurt Russell | Marcy Harriell | Marley Shelton | Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Michael Bacall | Michael Parks | Mick & Tich | Monica Staggs | Nicky Katt | Omar Doom | Pacific Gas & Electric | Pino Donaggio | Quentin Tarantino | Rosario Dawson | Rose McGowan | Smith | Sydney Tamiia Poitier | T. Rex | The Coasters | Tracie Thoms | Vanessa Ferlito | Willy DeVille | Zoe Bell
- Characters: Stuntman Mike
- Shows / Movies: Death Proof
- Genres: Action | Cars | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Dimension Films | Troublemaker Studios | Warner/Watertower Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks