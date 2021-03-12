Breaking Bad Original Television Series Soundtrack Deluxe Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Aaron Paul | Anna Gunn | Betsy Brandt | Bob Odenkirk | Bryan Cranston | Charles Baker | Christopher Cousins | Dean Norris | Giancarlo Esposito | Jesse Plemons | Jonathan Banks | Laura Fraser | Lavell Crawford | Matt Jones | Michael Shamus Wiles | Ray Campbell | RJ Mitte | Steven Michael Quezada
- Project Name Breaking Bad
- Contributors Alexander | Anita Tijoux | Badfinger | Beastie Boys | Bob James | Buddy Stuart | Chuy Flores | Darondo | Dave Porter | Fever Ray | Gnarls Barkley | Horseman | J.J. Cale | Jim White | Los Cuates De Sinaloa | Los Zafiros | Mick Harvey | Nat King Cole | Prince Fatty | Quartetto Cetra | The Association | The Bambi Molesters | The Black Seeds | The Monkees | TV On The Radio | Walter Wanderley | Whitey
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Television | Thrillers
- Studios: AMC Television | Music on Vinyl
- Original Release Date: January 20, 2008
- Product Release Date: June 8, 2019
- Rating: TV-MA
Breaking Bad is one of the most critically acclaimed television shows of all time. Following it’s premiere in 2008, the show’s five-season run won 16 Emmy Awards and earned 58 nominations and continues to appeal to new fans every day in over 170 territories worldwide. The series follows the story of Walter White, a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future, and is supported by an impressive soundtrack. Music from a variety of styles and decades can be heard throughout the 5 seasons of the series.
Music On Vinyl releases a special 2LP soundtrack, containing a selection of defining songs from the series. The soundtrack includes tracks by Dave Porter, Gnarls Barkley, J.J. Cale, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, The Beastie Boys, Badfinger, Nat King Cole and The Monkees. The Breaking Bad release is housed in a gatefold sleeve with UVspot varnish. The package includes a special Heisenberg postcard. To understand the story behind the songs we have included a 4-page booklet with exclusive pictures and liner notes by Thomas Golubic, Breaking Bad’s music supervisor.
Special Features
- Includes Collectible Heisenberg Postcard
- Includes 4-Page Booklet with Exclusive Photos
- Contains 2 Fully Printed Inner Sleeves
- Produced on 180 Gram Black Audiophile Vinyl
Playlists
- Breaking Bad Main Title Theme (Extended) by: Dave Porter
- Out Of Time Man by: Mick Harvey
- Didn't I by: Darondo
- Who's Gonna Save My Soul by: Gnarls Barkley
- Anyway The Wind Blows by: J.J. Cale
- Feel Like Making Love by: Bob James
- Negro Y Azul: The Ballad of Heisenberg by: Los Cuates De Sinaloa
- One By One by: The Black Seeds
- DLZ by: TV On The Radio
- In The Valley Of The Sun by: Buddy Stuart
- He Venido by: Los Zafiros
- Shimmy Shimmy Ya by: Horseman | Prince Fatty
- Pollos Hermanos Veneno by: Chuy Flores
- Windy by: The Association
- Crapa Pelada by: Quartetto Cetra
- Shambala by: Beastie Boys
- Truth by: Alexander
- If I Had a Heart by: Fever Ray
- 1977 by: Anita Tijoux
- Crickets Sing For Anamaria by: Walter Wanderley
- Stay On The Outside by: Whitey
- Goin' Down by: The Monkees
- Pick Yourself Up by: Nat King Cole
- Wordmule by: Jim White
- Chaotica by: The Bambi Molesters
- Baby Blue by: Badfinger
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Characters: Walter White
