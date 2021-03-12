Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Breaking Bad Original Television Series Soundtrack Deluxe Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition

Breaking Bad Original Television Series Soundtrack Deluxe Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition
View larger
Breaking Bad Original Television Series Soundtrack Deluxe Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Breaking Bad Original Television Series Soundtrack Deluxe Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Breaking Bad Original Television Series Soundtrack Deluxe Limited 2-LP Vinyl Edition
$43.99
$38.97
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210312-85588-1
UPC: 8719262011540
Part No: MOVATM256
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Breaking Bad is one of the most critically acclaimed television shows of all time. Following it’s premiere in 2008, the show’s five-season run won 16 Emmy Awards and earned 58 nominations and continues to appeal to new fans every day in over 170 territories worldwide. The series follows the story of Walter White, a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future, and is supported by an impressive soundtrack. Music from a variety of styles and decades can be heard throughout the 5 seasons of the series.

Music On Vinyl releases a special 2LP soundtrack, containing a selection of defining songs from the series. The soundtrack includes tracks by Dave Porter, Gnarls Barkley, J.J. Cale, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, The Beastie Boys, Badfinger, Nat King Cole and The Monkees. The Breaking Bad release is housed in a gatefold sleeve with UVspot varnish. The package includes a special Heisenberg postcard. To understand the story behind the songs we have included a 4-page booklet with exclusive pictures and liner notes by Thomas Golubic, Breaking Bad’s music supervisor.

Special Features

  • Includes Collectible Heisenberg Postcard
  • Includes 4-Page Booklet with Exclusive Photos
  • Contains 2 Fully Printed Inner Sleeves
  • Produced on 180 Gram Black Audiophile Vinyl

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Heat – Music from the Michael Mann Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition (2020)
Funko POP Star Wars Rebels The Inquisitor Vinyl Bobble-Head Exclusive Figure 166
Munich Widescreen DVD Edition
Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C31]
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Heroes: Original Score from the Television Series – Music Composed and Performed by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin
Nowhere to Run Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The New York Times Spider-Man Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (May 17, 2002) [A41]
Philip Michael Thomas and Donna Summer 16 x 21 inch Double-sided Poster [189147]
Wolf Guy 2-Disc Special Edition Sonny Chiba Action Thriller Blu-ray + DVD [Arrow Video]
VinylSKU: 210312-85588-1
UPC: 8719262011540
Part No: MOVATM256
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New