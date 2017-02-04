Bride Of Re-Animator Director Approved Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo

View larger $39.95 $33.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: February 22, 1991

Item Release Date: October 18, 2016

Rating: NR

DATE. MATE. RE-ANIMATE.

The success of Stuart Gordon’s hit horror-comedy Re-animator meant that a sequel was all but inevitable. The resulting follow-up, Bride of Re-animator – this time helmed by director Brian Yuzna (Society, Return of the Living Dead 3) – would prove that there was a good deal more life left in the story of Dr. Herbert West and his ghoulish exploits. It is 8 years since the Miskatonic massacre. Unperturbed by the disastrous outcome of his previous meddling with the dead, Dr. West (again played by Jeffrey Combs) continues his research into the phenomenon of re-animation; only this time, he plans to create life – starting with the heart of his young protégé Dan’s dearly deceased, Meg Halsey. Surely nothing could go wrong? With special effects master Screaming Mad George (the man behind the infamous “shunting” sequence in Society) on hand to contribute a host of characteristically weird and wonderful creations – including zombified bats and a one-eyed finger spider – Bride of re-animator is a more than worthy successor to Gordon’s original cult classic.

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Brand new 2K restoration of the Unrated version, approved by director Brian Yuzna

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with Brian Yuzna

Audio Commentary with Brian Yuzna, star Jeffrey Combs, visual effects supervisor Tom Rainone and the effects team including John Buechler, Mike Deak, Bob Kurtzman, Howard Berger and Screaming Mad George

Audio Commentary with stars Jeffrey Combs and Bruce Abbott

Brian Yuzna Remembers Bride of Re-animator - brand new featurette in which the director looks back at the making of the first Re-animator sequel

Splatter Masters: The Special Effects Artists of Bride of Re-animator - Brand new FX featurette with a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Robert Kurtzman of KNB, Screaming Mad George, Tony Doublin and John Buechler

Getting Ahead in Horror - archive making-of featurette

Deleted Scenes

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Runtime: 97 minutes

Language: English

Region: All Regions

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Stereo 2.0

Cast: Bruce Abbott | Claude Earl Jones | David Gale | Fabiana Udenio | Irene Cagen | Jeffrey Combs | Kathleen Kinmont | Mary Sheldon | Mel Stewart | Michael Strasser

Directors: Brian Yuzna

