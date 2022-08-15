Nosferatu Collector’s Spinature Figure

- Cast: Albert Venohr | Alexander Granach | Bram Stoker | Eric van Viele | Georg H. Schnell | Greta Schröder | Gustav Botz | Gustav von Wangenheim | John Gottowt | Max Nemetz | Max Schreck | Ruth Landshoff | Wolfgang Heinz
- Directors: F.W. Murnau
- Characters Nosferatu
- Project Name Nosferatu
- Artists Robert Sammelin
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Memorabilia | Action Figures | Film | Statues
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Vampires
- Studios: Film Arts Guild | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: February 16, 1922
- Product Release Date: July 10, 2022
- Rating: NR
- More: Bram Stoker
Nosferatu has risen from his crypt. Cloaked by the night and ready to terrorize your turntable, this deluxe Nosferatu Spinature will haunt your record collection for all eternity. The Nosferatu Spinature stands approximately 4 inches tall and features companion rats and plank base. The beautiful figures also comes housed in a double window box featuring new artwork by artist Robert Sammelin.
This is a highly detailed and limited designer toy.
Director F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic Nosferatu centers on Vampire Count Orlok, who expresses interest in a new residence and real estate agent Hutter’s (Gustav von Wangenheim) wife. Nosferatu starred Max Schreck, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schröder, Georg H. Schnell, Ruth Landshoff, Gustav Botz, Alexander Granach, John Gottowt, Max Nemetz, Wolfgang Heinz, Albert Venohr, Eric van Viele. Henrik Galeen wrote the screenplay for Nosferatu, based on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.
Specifications
- Material: Hard Plastic
- Size: 4 inch
