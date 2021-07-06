The Wizard of Oz (1939) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [C50]

- Cast: Bert Lahr | Billie Burke | Charley Grapewin | Clara Blandick | Frank Morgan | Jack Haley | Judy Garland | Margaret Hamilton | Pat Walshe | Ray Bolger
- Directors: Victor Fleming
- Project Name The Wizard of Oz
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
- Studios: MGM Records
- Original Release Date: August 10, 1939
- Rating: G
- More: Judy Garland
The Wizard of Oz Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition.
Item has wear, pen marks, tears and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
