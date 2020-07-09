Share Page Support Us
Movie Life Magazine (April 1944) Dennis Morgan, Ginger Rogers [0242]

Movie Life Magazine (April 1944) Dennis Morgan, Ginger Rogers [0242]
View larger

$24.99

$19.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200709-81247-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

Movie Life Magazine (April 1944) Dennis Morgan. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Movie Life Magazine
Subject: Dennis Morgan | Ginger Rogers

