The Unseen Special Blu-ray Edition

Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1981

Item Release Date: February 16, 2021

Rating: R

Details

A TV reporter (Barbara Bach, The Spy Who Loved Me, Force 10 from Navarone) and two friends head to Solvang, California, to cover a Danish festival. When a mix-up at the hotel leaves them stranded without hotel rooms, the girls accept the invitation of a friendly museum owner to board at his farmhouse. But what the women don’t know is that something is living in the basement of that farmhouse – something unspeakable. Their stay soon becomes a horrific nightmare when they encounter the “unseen”. Also starring Stephen Furst (Animal House, Midnight Madness), Sydney Lassick (Carrie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), Lelia Goldoni (Faces, Bloodbrothers), Douglas Barr (TV’s The Fall Guy, Deadly Blessing) and Karen Lamm (Trackdown). Herbert R. Steinmann (Dawn of The Dead) presents this original story by makeup legends Stan Winston (Pumpkinhead) & Thomas R. Burman. Co-written by Kim Henkel (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and directed by Danny Steinmann (Savage Streets), witness the horror with a brand new 2K scan of the original negatives!

Special Features

2K Scan of the Original Negatives with Over 45 Hours of Color Correction

Audio Commentary with Producer Anthony B. Unger and Actor Stephen Furst

On Camera Interview with Editor Jon Braun

Kats Eyes: On Camera Interview with Producer Tony Unger

Interviews with Actors Stephen Furst and Doug Barr with Make-Up Designers Craig Reardon and Tom Burman

Make-Up Test Slides, Sketches and Behind-The-Scenes Stills from Craig Reardon’s Personal Collection

Watch this in “Katarina’s Nightmare Theater” with Hostess Katarina Leigh Waters

Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Subtitles: English SDH

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 92 min

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Barbara Bach | Douglas Barr | Karen Lamm | Lelia Goldoni | Maida Severn | Stephen Furst | Sydney Lassick

Directors: Danny Steinmann

Project Name: The Unseen

