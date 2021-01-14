The Unseen Special Blu-ray Edition

$29.99
Details
A TV reporter (Barbara Bach, The Spy Who Loved Me, Force 10 from Navarone) and two friends head to Solvang, California, to cover a Danish festival. When a mix-up at the hotel leaves them stranded without hotel rooms, the girls accept the invitation of a friendly museum owner to board at his farmhouse. But what the women don’t know is that something is living in the basement of that farmhouse – something unspeakable. Their stay soon becomes a horrific nightmare when they encounter the “unseen”. Also starring Stephen Furst (Animal House, Midnight Madness), Sydney Lassick (Carrie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), Lelia Goldoni (Faces, Bloodbrothers), Douglas Barr (TV’s The Fall Guy, Deadly Blessing) and Karen Lamm (Trackdown). Herbert R. Steinmann (Dawn of The Dead) presents this original story by makeup legends Stan Winston (Pumpkinhead) & Thomas R. Burman. Co-written by Kim Henkel (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and directed by Danny Steinmann (Savage Streets), witness the horror with a brand new 2K scan of the original negatives!
Special Features
- 2K Scan of the Original Negatives with Over 45 Hours of Color Correction
- Audio Commentary with Producer Anthony B. Unger and Actor Stephen Furst
- On Camera Interview with Editor Jon Braun
- Kats Eyes: On Camera Interview with Producer Tony Unger
- Interviews with Actors Stephen Furst and Doug Barr with Make-Up Designers Craig Reardon and Tom Burman
- Make-Up Test Slides, Sketches and Behind-The-Scenes Stills from Craig Reardon’s Personal Collection
- Watch this in “Katarina’s Nightmare Theater” with Hostess Katarina Leigh Waters
- Theatrical Trailer
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 92 min
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
Cast: Barbara Bach | Douglas Barr | Karen Lamm | Lelia Goldoni | Maida Severn | Stephen Furst | Sydney Lassick
Directors: Danny Steinmann
Project Name: The Unseen
