Screem Magazine Issue Number 14 (2007) [X99]

Screem Magazine Issue Number 14 (2007)
Screem Magazine Issue Number 14 (2007).

Eddie Munster’s favorite horror host, Zombo, graces the cover. Speaking of Eddie, the magazine includes an interview with Butch Patrick on his biography book. Issue #14 contains exclusive interviews with director Alejandro Jodorowsky, filmmaker Don Glut, and Howard Stern favorite Suzanne Muldowney (a.k.a “The Underdog Lady”). Other articles include Vampira:The Movie, The Wild Man Fischer story, The Trash Films of Shelley Winters, and The Groovie Goolies on DVD. The devil gets his due with The Diablo Made Me Do It (Satanic films from Mexico). Code Red unleashes Love Me Deadly on DVD, and Japanese superstitions in film are explained in Living Ghosts of the Rising Sun.

