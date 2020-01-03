Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 12, December 1968) Portfolio of Erotic Art [1156]

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 12, December 1968) Portfolio of Erotic Art [1156]
View larger

$15.99

$11.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200103-79951-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Playboy Magazine Gala Christmas Issue (Vol. 15, No. 12, December 1968).

Features Include:

  • Portfolio of Erotic Art
  • Girls of the Orient

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Abe Burrows | Alan Watts | Alberto Vargas | Allen Ginsberg | Arthur C. Clarke | Arthur Miller | Bill Cosby | Eldridge Cleaver | Eric Hoffer | Henry Miller | Jean Shepherd | John Updike | Ken W. Purdy | Lawrence Durrell | Leroi Jones | Norman Podhoretz | Omar Sharif | Roger Price | Truman Capote | William Styron

