Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 4, April 1970) [1157]

$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200104-79953-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 4, April 1970).

Features Include:

  • The Girls of Israel
  • Campus Manhunts
  • Playboy’s Miss England
  • Fashion Forecast

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine

