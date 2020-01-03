Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 8, August 1970) Myra Breckinridge [1155]

View larger

$17.99

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200103-79949-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 8, August 1970) Myra Breckinridge.

Features Includes:

  • A Wild Pictorial on “Myra Breckinridge”
  • An Interview with Dr. Paul Ehrlich
  • Bunnies of 1970

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Myra Breckinridge

