Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9368]

The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9368]
View larger

$21.99

$16.98


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191124-79781-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Mature
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: May 15, 1969
Rating: X
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Catherine Spaak | Gigi Proietti | Jean-Louis Trintignant
Directors: Pasquale Festa Campanile
Project Name: The Libertine

Related Items

Vamp Special Edition
Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Inside Kung Fu: Jackie Chan His Greatest Hits Magazine Special Collector’s Issue (May 1988) 189149
Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin
I, A Woman Part II/The Daughter: I, A Woman Part III Double Feature Blu-ray
The Turandot Project DVD
Werner Herzog’s Cobra Verde Original Soundtrack by Popol Vuh Including Unreleased Bonus Tracks
Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

Categories

Comedy | Drama | Mature | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *