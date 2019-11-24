The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9368]

$21.99
$16.98
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Mature
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: May 15, 1969
Rating: X
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968).
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 27x41 in
Cast: Catherine Spaak | Gigi Proietti | Jean-Louis Trintignant
Directors: Pasquale Festa Campanile
Project Name: The Libertine
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Drama | Mature | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original