Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

SpongeBob SquarePants Set of 4 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Squidward Q. Tentacles, Patrick Star [PEZ03]

SpongeBob SquarePants Set of 4 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Squidward Q. Tentacles, Patrick Star [PEZ03]
View larger
$13.99
$10.97
See Options

1 in stock
pez
SKU: 210725-77681-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

SpongeBob SquarePants Set of 4 Collector PEZ Dispensers, SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward Q. Tentacles, and Patrick Star.

Item has minor wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
Explore More...

Related Items

Shark Tale Set of 3 Promotional Sticker Sets [B31]
Frank Frazetta Egyptian Queen 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Star Wars: The Power of the Force Green Hologram Card Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) Action Figure (1997) [1219]
Philip K. Dick On Film Softcover Book
Bat Pussy Special Edition Blu-ray
Stay Hungry Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photo Lobby Card – Jeff Bridges, Sally Field [G62]
The Complete Films of William S. Hart: A Pictorial Record
Stan Helsing 18×24 inch Original Movie Poster (2009) [D67]
Xtreme Legends: Dynasty Warriors 3 PlayStation 2 PS2 DW3 Remix with Manual [B54]
Infinite Ryvius Limited Edition Box Set – Bandai Entertainment (2003)
pezSKU: 210725-77681-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.