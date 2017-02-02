Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray

View larger $29.95 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Crime | Drama

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: September 30, 1977

Item Release Date: May 12, 2015

Rating: R

Based on the play by acclaimed writer Miguel Pinero, Short Eyes is a brutal and powerful look at life in Manhattan’s infamous detention center, “The Tombs.” Tensions erupt when white prisoner Clark (Bruce Davison, Longtime Companion), an accused child molester, joins their ranks.

16x9 Widescreen HD Transfer

Brand new interview with star Bruce Davison and director Robert M. Young

Audio commentary with director Robert M. Young and Leon Ichaso (director of "Pinero")

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: English Mono

Runtime: 100 minutes

Cast: Bob Maroff | Bob O'Connell | Bruce Davison | Don Blakely | Henry Judd Baker | José Pérez | Joseph Carberry | Keith Davis | Luis Guzmán | Mark Margolis | Miguel Pinero | Nathan George | Richard Matamoros | Shawn Elliott | Tito Goya | Tony DiBenedetto

Directors: Robert M. Young

