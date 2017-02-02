Twitter
Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray
$29.95

$18.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170203-62752-1
UPC: 738329137120
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Drama
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: September 30, 1977
Item Release Date: May 12, 2015
Rating: R
Details

Based on the play by acclaimed writer Miguel Pinero, Short Eyes is a brutal and powerful look at life in Manhattan’s infamous detention center, “The Tombs.” Tensions erupt when white prisoner Clark (Bruce Davison, Longtime Companion), an accused child molester, joins their ranks.

Special Features

  • 16x9 Widescreen HD Transfer
  • Brand new interview with star Bruce Davison and director Robert M. Young
  • Audio commentary with director Robert M. Young and Leon Ichaso (director of "Pinero")
  • Limited to 1,500 copies

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: English Mono
  • Runtime: 100 minutes

Cast: Bob Maroff | Bob O'Connell | Bruce Davison | Don Blakely | Henry Judd Baker | José Pérez | Joseph Carberry | Keith Davis | Luis Guzmán | Mark Margolis | Miguel Pinero | Nathan George | Richard Matamoros | Shawn Elliott | Tito Goya | Tony DiBenedetto
Directors: Robert M. Young

