Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray

Based on the play by acclaimed writer Miguel Pinero, Short Eyes is a brutal and powerful look at life in Manhattan’s infamous detention center, “The Tombs.” Tensions erupt when white prisoner Clark (Bruce Davison, Longtime Companion), an accused child molester, joins their ranks.
- 16x9 Widescreen HD Transfer
- Brand new interview with star Bruce Davison and director Robert M. Young
- Audio commentary with director Robert M. Young and Leon Ichaso (director of "Pinero")
- Limited to 1,500 copies
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: English Mono
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Cast: Bob Maroff | Bob O'Connell | Bruce Davison | Don Blakely | Henry Judd Baker | José Pérez | Joseph Carberry | Keith Davis | Luis Guzmán | Mark Margolis | Miguel Pinero | Nathan George | Richard Matamoros | Shawn Elliott | Tito Goya | Tony DiBenedetto
Directors: Robert M. Young
