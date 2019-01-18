The Baby Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Still traumatised by the loss of her husband, well-meaning social worker Ann Gentry (Anjanette Comer, The Loved One) throws herself into her latest assignment: the case of “Baby”, a 21-year-old man with the mind of an infant – who crawls, cries and has yet to make it out of nappies. But Baby’s family – the tyrannical “Mama” Wadsworth (Ruth Roman, Strangers on a Train) and her two demented daughters – aren’t the only ones with a warped conception of familial relations, and the full horror only begins when Ann sets her sights on liberating the drooling man-child… and in so doing unleashes the wrath of the Wadsworth women.

45 years after its original release, this film remains one of the most bizarre horror movies ever committed to celluloid. Directed by Ted Post (Beneath the Planet of the Apes, Magnum Force) and co-starring Marianna Hill (Blood Beach, Messiah of Evil), The Baby is a twisted, psychedelic nightmare of suburban depravity.

Special Features

Down Will Come Baby - a new retrospective with film professor Rebekah McKendry

Tales from the Crib - archival audio Interview with director Ted Post

Baby Talk - archival audio Interview with Star David Mooney

Theatrical Trailer

Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford

1.85:1 and 1.33:1 versions of the feature

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original uncompressed PCM mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

FIRST PRESSING: Collector's booklet featuring new writing by Kat Ellinger

Specifications

Runtime: 84

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 / 1.37:1

Audio: Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Anjanette Comer | Marianna Hill | Ruth Roman

Directors: Ted Post

Project Name: The Baby

