Breathless 8×10 inch Art Print Signed by Artist Greg Hildebrandt and Model Stacy E. Walker

Details
Featured is a signed 8×10 inch print of the painting “Breathless” by fantasy artist Greg Hildebrandt. The print is also signed by the painting’s model Stacy E. Walker. Also included in this lot is a 4×6 inch postcard of the painting “Glen Keeper” by artist Alex “Horley” Orlandelli (unsigned).
I attained this item at Big Apple Con in New York City during an appearance by Stacy E. Walker.
Specifications
- Size: approx. 8x10 inches
Artists: Alex "Horley" Orlandelli | Greg Hildebrandt
Subject: Stacy E. Walker
