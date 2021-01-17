Share Page Support Us
Breathless 8×10 inch Art Print Signed by Artist Greg Hildebrandt and Model Stacy E. Walker

Breathless 8×10 inch Art Print Signed by Artist Greg Hildebrandt and Model Stacy E. Walker
Breathless 8×10 inch Art Print Signed by Artist Greg Hildebrandt and Model Stacy E. Walker
Breathless 8×10 inch Art Print Signed by Artist Greg Hildebrandt and Model Stacy E. Walker

$34.99

$29.70


1 in stock


artSKU: 210117-84402-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Art Prints | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Mature | Monster Movies
Details

Featured is a signed 8×10 inch print of the painting “Breathless” by fantasy artist Greg Hildebrandt. The print is also signed by the painting’s model Stacy E. Walker. Also included in this lot is a 4×6 inch postcard of the painting “Glen Keeper” by artist Alex “Horley” Orlandelli (unsigned).

I attained this item at Big Apple Con in New York City during an appearance by Stacy E. Walker.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 8x10 inches


Artists: Alex "Horley" Orlandelli | Greg Hildebrandt
Subject: Stacy E. Walker

