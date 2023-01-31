Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card [K48]

Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card [K48]
View larger
Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card [K48]
$17.49
$15.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Specifications

  • Size:
    8x10 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Washington Heights New York City, Manhattan 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C28]
New York Daily News (Feb 5, 1998) Michael Jordan Basketball Newspaper Cover W18
Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
Batman: The Dark Knight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Edition (2015)
Evita: The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack 2-Disc Set
Seth Rogen Observe and Report DVD Edition (2009)
21 Original Press Publicity Photos of Marlon Brando [PHO882]
Whistle Stop (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, George Raft, Ava Gardner [F23]
Birth.Movies.Death. Magazine Quentin Tarantino Special Collector’s Issue
The Hollywood Reporter (December 7, 2012) Ben Affleck Ang Lee [T67]