Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card [K48]

- Cast: Cameron Mitchell | David Huddleston | David Ladd | Ed Call | John Alderson | John Pearce | Lee Marvin | Linda Evans | Lola Falana | Luciana Paluzzi | O.J. Simpson | Richard Burton | Vic Perrin
- Directors: Terence Young
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Original Release Date: October 25, 1974
- Rating: r
- More: Lee Marvin | Linda Evans | Luciana Paluzzi | O.J. Simpson | Richard Burton
Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
Specifications
- Size:8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Cameron Mitchell | David Huddleston | David Ladd | Ed Call | John Alderson | John Pearce | Lee Marvin | Linda Evans | Lola Falana | Luciana Paluzzi | O.J. Simpson | Richard Burton | Terence Young | Vic Perrin
- Shows / Movies: The Klansman
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Lobby Cards > Originals