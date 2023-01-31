Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card [K48]

View larger $17.49

Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Richard Burton, O.J. Simpson and Lola Falana in The Klansman (1974) Original Lobby Card.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

