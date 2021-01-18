Godzilla: The Ultimate 3-CD Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by David Arnold

$26.99
$23.70
UPC: 712187489164
Part No: BSXCD8916
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Godzilla | Hank Azaria | Jean Reno | Matthew Broderick | Roland Emmerich items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: BSX Music
Original U.S. Release: May 20, 1998
Item Release Date: August 7, 2020
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition, featuring music composed by David Arnold (Independence Day, Casino Royale)
BSX and TriStar Pictures present Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition on 3 CDs, including the complete score to the film, along with a selection of bonus tracks and the original planned album arrangement of David Arnold’s score, previously only available as a promotional release. Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition, featuring music composed by David Arnold, conducted by Nicholas Dodd and mastered by James Nelson at Digital Outland. The booklet contains new liner notes written by author David Hirsch.
Previously released on compact disc in 2007 and difficult to find, Godzilla returns to the market again, on 3 CDs, including the complete score to the film, along with a selection of bonus tracks on the first two discs and the original planned album presentation of David Arnold’s score on the third disc, previously only available as a rare promotional release.
Special Features
- Limited to 3,000 copies
Playlists
- Disc One
- The Beginning
Tanker Gets It
Chernobyl
Footprint
Footprints / New York / Audrey
Chewing Gum Nose
Ship Reveal / Nick Discovers Fish / Flesh
The Boat Gets It
Dawn Of The Species
Joe Gets A Bite / Godzilla Arrives
Mayor's Speech
Caiman's Office
Animal's Camera
Military Command Center / New Jersey
Audrey's Idea
Evacuation
French Coffee
Subway Damage / Command Enters City
Fish
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner'
1st Helicopter Chase / Godzilla Swats A Chopper
We Fed Him / Audrey Sees Nick
Nick And Audrey / He's Pregnant / Audrey Takes The Tape / French Breakfast
He's Preparing To Feed
Nick Gets Fired / Abducted / Frenchie's Warehouse / Nick Joins the Foreign Legion
- Disc Two
- Chewing Gum
Rumble In The Tunnel
Godzilla Park / Godzilla Takes A Dive / Godzilla Versus The Submarine / Egg Discovery
Baby 'Zillas Hatch
Nick Phones For Help
Eat The French
Phillip Shoots The Lock
Nick's Big Speech / The Garden Gets It
He's Back! / Taxi Chase & Clue
Big G Goes To Monster Heaven
The End
The Beginning (no choir)
The Boat Gets It (alt.)
Footprints / New York / Audrey (alt.)
Evacuation (alt.)
The Garden Gets It (alt.)
Big G Goes To Monster Heaven (alt.)
Gojira (Album Version)
- Disc Three
- Gojira Opening Titles
Dawn Of The Species
Joe Arrives
Leaving Manhattan
Subterranea
Warnings / Fish Bait
It's Alive!!
Audrey Steals The Tape
Nick Gets Fired
Foreign Help
The Babies
Final Encounter
Taxi Chase
Brooklyn Bridge
Finale
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Hank Azaria | Jean Reno | Kevin Dunn | Maria Pitillo | Matthew Broderick | Michael Lerner
Directors: Roland Emmerich
Project Name: Godzilla (1998)
Composers: David Arnold
Characters: Godzilla
Related Items
Categories
Action | BSX Music | CD | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction