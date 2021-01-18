Share Page Support Us
Godzilla: The Ultimate 3-CD Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by David Arnold

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: BSX Music
Original U.S. Release: May 20, 1998
Item Release Date: August 7, 2020
Rating: PG-13
Details

Presenting Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition, featuring music composed by David Arnold (Independence Day, Casino Royale)

BSX and TriStar Pictures present Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition on 3 CDs, including the complete score to the film, along with a selection of bonus tracks and the original planned album arrangement of David Arnold’s score, previously only available as a promotional release. Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition, featuring music composed by David Arnold, conducted by Nicholas Dodd and mastered by James Nelson at Digital Outland. The booklet contains new liner notes written by author David Hirsch.

Previously released on compact disc in 2007 and difficult to find, Godzilla returns to the market again, on 3 CDs, including the complete score to the film, along with a selection of bonus tracks on the first two discs and the original planned album presentation of David Arnold’s score on the third disc, previously only available as a rare promotional release.

Special Features

  • Limited to 3,000 copies

Playlists

  • Disc One
  • The Beginning
    Tanker Gets It
    Chernobyl
    Footprint
    Footprints / New York / Audrey
    Chewing Gum Nose
    Ship Reveal / Nick Discovers Fish / Flesh
    The Boat Gets It
    Dawn Of The Species
    Joe Gets A Bite / Godzilla Arrives
    Mayor's Speech
    Caiman's Office
    Animal's Camera
    Military Command Center / New Jersey
    Audrey's Idea
    Evacuation
    French Coffee
    Subway Damage / Command Enters City
    Fish
    Guess Who's Coming To Dinner'
    1st Helicopter Chase / Godzilla Swats A Chopper
    We Fed Him / Audrey Sees Nick
    Nick And Audrey / He's Pregnant / Audrey Takes The Tape / French Breakfast
    He's Preparing To Feed
    Nick Gets Fired / Abducted / Frenchie's Warehouse / Nick Joins the Foreign Legion
  • Disc Two
  • Chewing Gum
    Rumble In The Tunnel
    Godzilla Park / Godzilla Takes A Dive / Godzilla Versus The Submarine / Egg Discovery
    Baby 'Zillas Hatch
    Nick Phones For Help
    Eat The French
    Phillip Shoots The Lock
    Nick's Big Speech / The Garden Gets It
    He's Back! / Taxi Chase & Clue
    Big G Goes To Monster Heaven
    The End
    The Beginning (no choir)
    The Boat Gets It (alt.)
    Footprints / New York / Audrey (alt.)
    Evacuation (alt.)
    The Garden Gets It (alt.)
    Big G Goes To Monster Heaven (alt.)
    Gojira (Album Version)
  • Disc Three
  • Gojira Opening Titles
    Dawn Of The Species
    Joe Arrives
    Leaving Manhattan
    Subterranea
    Warnings / Fish Bait
    It's Alive!!
    Audrey Steals The Tape
    Nick Gets Fired
    Foreign Help
    The Babies
    Final Encounter
    Taxi Chase
    Brooklyn Bridge
    Finale

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Hank Azaria | Jean Reno | Kevin Dunn | Maria Pitillo | Matthew Broderick | Michael Lerner
Directors: Roland Emmerich
Project Name: Godzilla (1998)
Composers: David Arnold
Characters: Godzilla

