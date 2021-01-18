Godzilla: The Ultimate 3-CD Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by David Arnold

View larger $26.99 $23.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Genres: Action | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Studio: BSX Music

Original U.S. Release: May 20, 1998

Item Release Date: August 7, 2020

Rating: PG-13

Details

Presenting Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition, featuring music composed by David Arnold (Independence Day, Casino Royale)

BSX and TriStar Pictures present Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition on 3 CDs, including the complete score to the film, along with a selection of bonus tracks and the original planned album arrangement of David Arnold’s score, previously only available as a promotional release. Godzilla: The Ultimate Edition, featuring music composed by David Arnold, conducted by Nicholas Dodd and mastered by James Nelson at Digital Outland. The booklet contains new liner notes written by author David Hirsch.

Previously released on compact disc in 2007 and difficult to find, Godzilla returns to the market again, on 3 CDs, including the complete score to the film, along with a selection of bonus tracks on the first two discs and the original planned album presentation of David Arnold’s score on the third disc, previously only available as a rare promotional release.

Special Features

Limited to 3,000 copies

Playlists

Disc One

The Beginning

Tanker Gets It

Chernobyl

Footprint

Footprints / New York / Audrey

Chewing Gum Nose

Ship Reveal / Nick Discovers Fish / Flesh

The Boat Gets It

Dawn Of The Species

Joe Gets A Bite / Godzilla Arrives

Mayor's Speech

Caiman's Office

Animal's Camera

Military Command Center / New Jersey

Audrey's Idea

Evacuation

French Coffee

Subway Damage / Command Enters City

Fish

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner'

1st Helicopter Chase / Godzilla Swats A Chopper

We Fed Him / Audrey Sees Nick

Nick And Audrey / He's Pregnant / Audrey Takes The Tape / French Breakfast

He's Preparing To Feed

Nick Gets Fired / Abducted / Frenchie's Warehouse / Nick Joins the Foreign Legion

Disc Two

Chewing Gum

Rumble In The Tunnel

Godzilla Park / Godzilla Takes A Dive / Godzilla Versus The Submarine / Egg Discovery

Baby 'Zillas Hatch

Nick Phones For Help

Eat The French

Phillip Shoots The Lock

Nick's Big Speech / The Garden Gets It

He's Back! / Taxi Chase & Clue

Big G Goes To Monster Heaven

The End

The Beginning (no choir)

The Boat Gets It (alt.)

Footprints / New York / Audrey (alt.)

Evacuation (alt.)

The Garden Gets It (alt.)

Big G Goes To Monster Heaven (alt.)

Gojira (Album Version)

Disc Three

Gojira Opening Titles

Dawn Of The Species

Joe Arrives

Leaving Manhattan

Subterranea

Warnings / Fish Bait

It's Alive!!

Audrey Steals The Tape

Nick Gets Fired

Foreign Help

The Babies

Final Encounter

Taxi Chase

Brooklyn Bridge

Finale

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Hank Azaria | Jean Reno | Kevin Dunn | Maria Pitillo | Matthew Broderick | Michael Lerner

Directors: Roland Emmerich

Project Name: Godzilla (1998)

Composers: David Arnold

Characters: Godzilla

Action | BSX Music | CD | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction