Beverly Hills Cop Vinyl Edition Soundtrack (2015)

Beverly Hills Cop Vinyl Edition Soundtrack (2015)
Beverly Hills Cop Vinyl Edition Soundtrack (2015)
Beverly Hills Cop Vinyl Edition Soundtrack (2015)

$21.99

$19.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201007-82216-1
UPC: 602547297754
Part No: B0023070-01
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Paramount Pictures | Universal
Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1984
Item Release Date: July 10, 2015
Rating: R
Details

Beverly Hills Cop is a 1984 American action comedy film directed by Martin Brest and starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley. The soundtrack for Beverly Hills Cop won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The instrumental-only title tune, “Axel F,” is a cultural touchstone and has since been covered by numerous artists. Continuing with its soundtrack reissue campaign, UMe will be reissuing this title back on vinyl for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Eddie Murphy | Frank Pesce | Gilbert R. Hill | James Russo | John Ashton | Jonathan Banks | Judge Reinhold | Lisa Eilbacher | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox | Steven Berkoff
Directors: Martin Brest
Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop
Contributors: Danny Elfman | Glenn Frey | Harold Faltermeyer | Junior | Patti LaBelle | Rockie Robbins | Shalamar | The Pointer Sisters | The System

