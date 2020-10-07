Beverly Hills Cop Vinyl Edition Soundtrack (2015)

$21.99
Details
Beverly Hills Cop is a 1984 American action comedy film directed by Martin Brest and starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley. The soundtrack for Beverly Hills Cop won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The instrumental-only title tune, “Axel F,” is a cultural touchstone and has since been covered by numerous artists. Continuing with its soundtrack reissue campaign, UMe will be reissuing this title back on vinyl for the first time in nearly 30 years.
Playlists
- Side One
- New Attitude by: Patti LaBelle
- Don't Get Stopped in Beverly Hills by: Shalamar
- Do You Really (Want My Love?) by: Junior
- Emergency by: Rockie Robbins
- Neutron Dance by: The Pointer Sisters
- Side Two
- The Heat Is On by: Glenn Frey
- Gratitude by: Danny Elfman
- Stir It Up by: Patti LaBelle
- Rock 'N Roll Me Again by: The System
- Axel F by: Harold Faltermeyer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Eddie Murphy | Frank Pesce | Gilbert R. Hill | James Russo | John Ashton | Jonathan Banks | Judge Reinhold | Lisa Eilbacher | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox | Steven Berkoff
Directors: Martin Brest
Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop
Contributors: Danny Elfman | Glenn Frey | Harold Faltermeyer | Junior | Patti LaBelle | Rockie Robbins | Shalamar | The Pointer Sisters | The System
