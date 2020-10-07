Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Dawn Of The Dead Soundtrack Limited 40th Anniversary Box Set + T-Shirt + Rare Comic

$84.99
$82.97
UPC: 4250137274362
Part No: RBL064BOX
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George A. Romero | Goblin items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Music & Spoken Word | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Tote Bags
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD | Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Rustblade
Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1979
Item Release Date: October 9, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Deluxe Limited Edition Set with Vinyl and CD Versions of the Dawn Of The Dead soundtrack, Comic Book, Reproduction Posters and Reproduction Prop Doorstop.
Rustblade presents Claudio Simonetti and his Goblin playing and reinterpreting the score of one of the most famous horror movies of all times to celebrate 40 years of the idolised film Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero and produced by Dario Argento. The music that accompanies the movie is a mix of prog and electronic rock full of tension and magic tribalism. Piercing guitars, Synth orchestration and virtualism give life to thousands of blood thirsty zombies. Limited Delux edition 199 copies contain : vinyl double cds, comic book, tshirt, gadgets
Special Features
- Limited Edition Green Vinyl
- Double CD Edition
- Original Comic Book “Hotel la Muerte”
- Custom Dawn of the Dead T-Shirt
- Collectible Postcard
- Reproduction Prop Doorstop
- Pink Poster
- Reproduction Gatefold Poster
- Collector's Green Fabric Tote Bag with Dawn of the Dead Printed Logo
Playlists
- Disc One
- L'alba Dei Morti Viventi
Zombi
At The Safari
Torte In Faccia
Zaratozom
La Caccia
Tirassegno
Oblio
Risveglio
Zombi Sexy
L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
Zombi (Live in Tokyo)
Zaratozom (Live in Helsinki)
L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
- Disc Two
- Dawn of The Dead / Zombi By Arcana 13
At The Safari Remixed By Ketvector
La Caccia / Zombi By Stemage
L'alba dei Morti Viventi (Live) By Daemonia
Zombie Zone By Simonetti Horror Project
Zombi Remixed By Autogeddon
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Material: Fabric
Cast: David Emge | Gaylen Ross | John Rice | Joseph Pilato | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger | Tom Savini
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Dawn of the Dead
Contributors: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
Related Items
Categories
CD | Comics | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Graphic Novels | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Rustblade | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Tote Bags | Vinyl | Zombie Films