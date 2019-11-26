Share Page Support Us
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Card Poliwhirl Pokeball (1999) [1130]

View larger

$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191126-79822-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Pokemon  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Card Poliwhirl Pokeball (1999). This item does not include the COA or box.

The item is in very good condition with some signs of wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Pokemon

