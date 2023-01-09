Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate This is the Room That Light Made Number 17594B with Certificate of Authenticity [U54]

Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate This is the Room That Light Made Number 17594B with Certificate of Authenticity [U54]
View larger
Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate This is the Room That Light Made Number 17594B with Certificate of Authenticity [U54]
$14.19
$12.90
See Options

1 in stock
Plt
SKU: 230108-105369
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate This is the Room That Light Made Number 17594B with Certificate of Authenticity.

The Edwin M. Knowles China Company.

Plate in great shape, Cert. has some wear and bends. Item comes with original shipping box, which has wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Star Trek Comic Book Issue No. 16 1985 Mike W. Barr DC Comics 12226
Walt Disney Pinocchio 70th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray Platinum Edition
Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 3 Trade Paperback
Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Premiere Magazine (June 2002) Natalie Portman Will Smith Tommy Lee Jones Julia Roberts [9182]
Tron Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Wendy Carlos
Cheri Caffaro in Savage Sisters (1974) Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo [F69]
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card Batman, Sub-Zero [Y84]
Star Trek Beyond Movie Poster 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T40]
X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.10 1986 Louise Simonson, Bob Wiacek Marvel Comics 12287
PltSKU: 230108-105369
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.