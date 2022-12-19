Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Wicked Appetite (Lizzy and Diesel) Hardcover by Janet Evanovich [S89]

Wicked Appetite (Lizzy and Diesel) Hardcover by Janet Evanovich [S89]
View larger
Wicked Appetite (Lizzy and Diesel) Hardcover by Janet Evanovich [S89]
$6.59
$5.99
See Options

1 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 221218-105005
ISBN-13: 9780312652913
Weight: 2.7 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Wicked Appetite (Lizzy and Diesel) Hardcover by Janet Evanovich.

Life in Marblehead has had a pleasant predictability, until Diesel arrives. Rumor has it that a collection of priceless ancient relics representing the Seven Deadly Sins have made their way to Boston’s North Shore. Partnered with pastry chef Lizzie Tucker, Diesel bullies and charms his way through historic Salem to track them down–and his criminal mastermind cousin Gerewulf Grimorie. The black-haired, black-hearted Wulf is on the hunt for the relic representing gluttony. Caught in a race against time, Diesel and Lizzie soon find out that more isn’t always better, as they battle Wulf and the first of the deadly sins.

With delectable characters and non-stop thrills that have made Janet Evanovich a household name, Wicked Appetite will leave you hungry for more.

Explore More...

Related Items

Playbill Magazine Hello Dolly Pearl Bailey, Cab Calloway (Jan 1968, Vol. 5 No. 1) 189135
The Hollywood Reporter (November 22, 2013) Anne Hathaway, Kate Lee, Joe Roth [S94]
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975
Dark Tower: The Gunslinger Born Hardcover Trade Edition Nos. 1-7 (First Printing 2007) [C58]
Resistance 2 (2008) Video Game Original Promotional Card with Katee Sackhoff [Y77]
McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley 3 Live 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Drew Struzan Painted 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers Collector’s Edition Scream Factory
It – Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise + Jackson Robert Scott as Georgie Vinyl Collectibles Set Funko Vynl
Either You’re in or You’re in the Way Hardcover 1st Edition (2009)