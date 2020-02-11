Witty World Magazine Issue Number 8 (Autumn 1989) [12111]

View larger $16.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 200211-80374-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Comedy | Fantasy

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Witty World Magazine Issue Number 8 (Autumn 1989).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.



Publication: Witty World Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | The Museum of Fantastic Art