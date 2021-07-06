Soul for Hire: 3 Shots to the Heart (2005) Limited Edition Comic Book Signed 35/150 by Robert Granito [C36]

View larger $19.99

$13.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock comic

SKU: 210706-87924-1

UPC: 9781890096298

ISBN-10: 1890096296

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Soul for Hire: Three Shots to the Heart (2005) Limited Edition Comic Book Signed by Robert Granito. Number 35 of 150.

Item has some wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Related Items