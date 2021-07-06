Soul for Hire: 3 Shots to the Heart (2005) Limited Edition Comic Book Signed 35/150 by Robert Granito [C36]

- Authors Patrick Thomas
- Artists Robert Granito
- Product Types: Memorabilia | Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Signed Memorabilia
- Genres: Action | Comic Based | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Padwolf Publishing
Soul for Hire: Three Shots to the Heart (2005) Limited Edition Comic Book Signed by Robert Granito. Number 35 of 150.
Item has some wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
