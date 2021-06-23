Share Page Support Us
Mixed Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards – Dub ‘Cannonball’ Taylor, Jimmy Wakely [G03]

Mixed Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards – Dub ‘Cannonball’ Taylor, Jimmy Wakely [G03]
$34.99
$29.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210623-87692-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mixed Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Lobby Cards – Dub ‘Cannonball’ Taylor, Jimmy Wakely. Includes the film Courtin’ Trouble with Jimmy Wakely & Dub ‘Cannonball’ Taylor, The Yellow Mountain with Lex Barker, Bordertown Gun Fighters (1943) with Bill Elliott & George ‘Gabby’ Hayes, and Black Hills (1947) with Eddie Dean.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
