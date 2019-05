Caged Fury Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $26.99 $21.96 - Select Qty - 1

Pray you don’t get locked up in Honeywell State Prison!

Kathie (Roxanna Michaels) is innocent when they lock her up … but that won’t last long. Women in chains, a deviant warden and murderous guards … no wonder the cops claim Honeywell State Prison doesn’t exist. Her only hope of being freed lies with Harley-riding hero Victor (Erik Estrada) and combat karate champ Dirk (Richie Barathy), who’ll take on the whole prison mano a mano if need be. This women-in-prison film also stars Paul L. Smith (Midnight Express), Jack Carter (Alligator), Michael Parks (From Dusk Till Dawn) and adult film stars Janine Lindemulder and Kascha.

Special Features

1080p High-Definition Widescreen Presentation of Feature Film

Trailer

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

Runtime: 95

Language: English

Region: A

Cast: Elizabeth Hicks | Erik Estrada | Gregory Scott Cummins | Kascha | Michael Parks | Paul L. Smith

Directors: Bill Milling

Project Name: Caged Fury

