The New York Times Changing Lanes Original Full Page Movie Ad (April 19, 2002) [A17]

View larger $21.99 $18.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





newsp SKU: 210113-84273-1

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ben Affleck | Samuel L. Jackson items

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Thrillers

Item Release Date: April 19, 2002

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times Changing Lanes Original Full Page Movie Ad (April 19, 2002). Also partial page ads for Triumph of Love, Y Tu Mama Tambien and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.



Subject: Ben Affleck | Samuel L. Jackson

Filmography: Changing Lanes | My Big Fat Greek Wedding | Triumph of Love | Y tu mamá también

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Thrillers