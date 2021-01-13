Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The New York Times Changing Lanes Original Full Page Movie Ad (April 19, 2002) [A17]

The New York Times Changing Lanes Original Full Page Movie Ad (April 19, 2002) [A17]
View larger

$21.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210113-84273-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ben Affleck | Samuel L. Jackson  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Thrillers
Item Release Date: April 19, 2002
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times Changing Lanes Original Full Page Movie Ad (April 19, 2002). Also partial page ads for Triumph of Love, Y Tu Mama Tambien and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Subject: Ben Affleck | Samuel L. Jackson
Filmography: Changing Lanes | My Big Fat Greek Wedding | Triumph of Love | Y tu mamá también

Related Items

Crypt of the Living Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert [9060]
Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]
Official Final Fantasy VII Strategy Guide Brady Games (1997) [657]
Burst City Special Edition Blu-ray
H.G. Wells’ The Shape of Things to Come
Fargo 20th Anniversary Steelbook Edition Shout Factory – Joel and Ethan Coen
Clint Eastwood’s Play Misty for Me Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover (2020)
John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998
Robocop Special Limited 2-Disc Steelbook Edition Blu-ray (2019)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Thrillers