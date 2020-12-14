Eerie Magazine Number 7 Frank Frazetta Cover Art (January 1966) [12107]

View larger $24.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: VF Very Fine

Details

Eerie Magazine Number 7 Frank Frazetta Cover Art (January 1966). Staff artists at the time of publication included Steve Ditko, Gray Morrow, Joe Orlando, John Severin, Angelo Torres, Alex Toth, Al Williamson and Wallace Wood.

