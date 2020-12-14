Share Page Support Us
Eerie Magazine Number 7 Frank Frazetta Cover Art (January 1966) [12107]

Eerie Magazine Number 7 Frank Frazetta Cover Art (January 1966) [12107]
View larger

$24.99

$15.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 201214-83849-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Frank Frazetta | Steve Ditko
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Horror
Studio: Warren Publishing


Details

Eerie Magazine Number 7 Frank Frazetta Cover Art (January 1966). Staff artists at the time of publication included Steve Ditko, Gray Morrow, Joe Orlando, John Severin, Angelo Torres, Alex Toth, Al Williamson and Wallace Wood.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Artists: Al Williamson | Alex Toth | Angelo Torres | Frank Frazetta | Gray Morrow | Joe Orlando | John Severin | Steve Ditko | Wallace Wood

