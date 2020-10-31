Blade Runner 2049: Interlinked – The Art Book Hardcover Edition (2020)

Hardcover Book SKU: 201031-82762-1

ISBN-10: 1789092116

ISBN-13: 9781789092110

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Dave Bautista | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Titan

Original U.S. Release: October 6, 2017

Item Release Date: August 11, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The official art book for Blade Runner 2049 and a companion volume to The Art and Soul of Blade Runner 2049.

Film audiences experienced a bold, breathtaking vision of the future in 1982’s ground-breaking Blade Runner. With the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, director Denis Villeneuve returned to that world, as a young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

A companion to The Art and Soul of Blade Runner 2049, Interlinked offers an unprecedented look into the creative process that went into making Blade Runner 2049, illustrating how director Villeneuve and his team took Scott’s 1982 movie as a starting point and expanded the world by creating a new visual language infused with the original Blade Runner DNA.

Specifications

Pages: 224

Size: 12.37"W x 11.03"H x 0.91"D

Cast: Ana de Armas | Barkhad Abdi | Carla Juri | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young | Wood Harris

Directors: Denis Villeneuve

Subject: Blade Runner 2049

Authors: Tanya Lapointe

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan