Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth

UPC: 030206524024
Part No: VSD-5240
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: December 9, 1983
Item Release Date: October 17, 1989
Rating: R
Details
Featured is the original film soundtrack for John Carpenter’s cult classic horror Christine, composed by the filmmaker in association with Alan Howarth.
Playlists
- Arnie's Love Theme by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:15
- Obsessed With The Car by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:07
- Football Run/Kill Your Kids by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:42
- The Rape by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:10
- The Discovery by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:30
- Show Me by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:36
- Moochie's Death by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:25
- Junkins by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:33
- Bukkie's Death by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:27
- Nobody's Home / Restored by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:44
- Car Obsession Reprise by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:53
- Christine Attacks (Plymouth Fury) by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:30
- Talk On The Couch by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:23
- Regeneration by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:25
- Darnell's Tonight by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:45
- Arnie by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:01
- Undented by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:54
- Moochie Mix Four by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:26
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alexandra Paul | Christine Belford | David Spielberg | Harry Dean Stanton | John Stockwell | Keith Gordon | Malcolm Danare | Robert Prosky | Roberts Blossom | William Ostrander
Directors: John Carpenter
