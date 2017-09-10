Twitter
Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth

$16.98

$14.59


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170814-67088-1
UPC: 030206524024
Part No: VSD-5240
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: December 9, 1983
Item Release Date: October 17, 1989
Rating: R
Details

Featured is the original film soundtrack for John Carpenter’s cult classic horror Christine, composed by the filmmaker in association with Alan Howarth.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alexandra Paul | Christine Belford | David Spielberg | Harry Dean Stanton | John Stockwell | Keith Gordon | Malcolm Danare | Robert Prosky | Roberts Blossom | William Ostrander
Directors: John Carpenter

