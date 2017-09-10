Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth

View larger $16.98 $14.59 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 170814-67088-1

UPC: 030206524024

Part No: VSD-5240

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Carpenter items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Varese Sarabande

Original U.S. Release: December 9, 1983

Item Release Date: October 17, 1989

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the original film soundtrack for John Carpenter’s cult classic horror Christine, composed by the filmmaker in association with Alan Howarth.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alexandra Paul | Christine Belford | David Spielberg | Harry Dean Stanton | John Stockwell | Keith Gordon | Malcolm Danare | Robert Prosky | Roberts Blossom | William Ostrander

Directors: John Carpenter

Related Items

Categories

CD | Columbia Tri-Star | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Music | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Varese Sarabande