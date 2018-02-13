Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

$13.99
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1986
Rating: PG-13
The John Hughes teen comedy classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off centers on a high school wise guy named Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), who’s determined to have a fun day off from high school, despite what Principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) thinks of that. Bueller convinces his best friend Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane Peterson (Mia Sara) to join him and they take a tour of Chicago’s famous landmarks.
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Alan Ruck | Ben Stein | Charlie Sheen | Cindy Pickett | Edie McClurg | Jeffrey Jones | Jennifer Grey | Lyman Ward | Matthew Broderick | Mia Sara
Directors: John Hughes
Project Name: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
