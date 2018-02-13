Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.99 $9.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Poster SKU: 180204-70393-1

Part No: 49415bR

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Hughes items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Teen Films

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1986

Rating: PG-13

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The John Hughes teen comedy classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off centers on a high school wise guy named Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), who’s determined to have a fun day off from high school, despite what Principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) thinks of that. Bueller convinces his best friend Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane Peterson (Mia Sara) to join him and they take a tour of Chicago’s famous landmarks.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alan Ruck | Ben Stein | Charlie Sheen | Cindy Pickett | Edie McClurg | Jeffrey Jones | Jennifer Grey | Lyman Ward | Matthew Broderick | Mia Sara

Directors: John Hughes

Project Name: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Teen Films