Set of 4 William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978) Press Publicity Photo, Peter Falk, Peter Boyle [L94]

- Cast: Allen Garfield | Gena Rowlands | Gerard Murphy | Kevin O'Connor | Malachy McCourt | Paul Sorvino | Peter Boyle | Peter Falk | Sheldon Leonard | Warren Oates
- Directors: William Friedkin
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Crime
- Studios: Universal
- Original Release Date: December 8, 1978
- Rating: pg
Gena Rowlands | Paul Sorvino | Peter Boyle | Peter Falk | Warren Oates | William Friedkin
Set of 4 William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978) Press Publicity Photo, Peter Falk, Peter Boyle.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
