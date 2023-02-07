Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 6 William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978) Press Publicity Photo, Peter Falk, Peter Boyle [L93]

Set of 6 William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978) Press Publicity Photo, Peter Falk, Peter Boyle [L93]
View larger
Set of 6 William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978) Press Publicity Photo, Peter Falk, Peter Boyle [L93]
$53.79
$48.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 6 William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978) Press Publicity Photo, Peter Falk, Peter Boyle.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Astro Boy Alectralights Collectible Light Up Pin SDCC 2009
Dedication 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster, Billy Crudup, Tom Wilkinson [J14]
New York Comic-Con No. 5 Official Program Guide (Oct 8-10, 2010) Batman Cover 86074
Vigilante 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray
The Films of 20th Century-Fox: A Pictorial History Hardcover (1979, 1985)
Sahara (2005) Original 13×20 inch Promotional Movie Poster, Matthew McConaughey
Joe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition Songs by Jerry Butler and Exuma (1970)
The Good Heart 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster Signed (Autographed) by Paul Dano (2009) [D17]
The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird
Set of 3 Barbra Streisand Movie The Main Event Original Press Publicity Photos [L30]