The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D52]

View larger

$112.99

$89.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201102-82864-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2012
Rating: R
Details

The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA. These posters were exclusively distributed at New York Comic-Con in 2012 to promote the martial arts film.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x35 in

Cast: Byron Mann | Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Jamie Chung | Lucy Liu | Pam Grier | Rick Yune | Russell Crowe | RZA
Directors: RZA
Project Name: The Man With the Iron Fists

