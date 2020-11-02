The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D52]

$112.99
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2012
Rating: R
The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA. These posters were exclusively distributed at New York Comic-Con in 2012 to promote the martial arts film.
The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
- Size: 24x35 in
Cast: Byron Mann | Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Jamie Chung | Lucy Liu | Pam Grier | Rick Yune | Russell Crowe | RZA
Directors: RZA
Project Name: The Man With the Iron Fists
