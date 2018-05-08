Twitter
Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Darth Vader

Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Darth Vader
$8.99

$5.97


1 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73040-1
UPC: 887961399981
Part No: DXP38-0910
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Darth Vader | David Prowse | James Earl Jones | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car features Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones).

Special Features

  • Iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars
  • Authentic and highly collectible Character Cars
  • Designed in 1:64-scale with inspired-by-character features and decos

Specifications

  • Size: 5.5 x 1.6 x 6.5 in packaged
  • Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | David Prowse | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Guy Henry | James Earl Jones | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed | Wen Jiang
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Characters: Darth Vader

