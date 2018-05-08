Twitter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner

$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73045-1
UPC: 887961543667
Part No: FJT82-0910
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

Loyalty is essential when it comes to the First Order’s success in defeating the Resistance. There is no one more loyal than the First Order Executioner. This This Stormtrooper turbo race car hits the streets dispensing justice on First Order fighters guilty of treason.

Trying to outrun this sleek black and white racer will prove difficult as the duel exhaust gives this turbo charged speed demon the extra boost required to ensure justice is served. First Order fighters better think twice before they find themselves skidding into a bad situation with the law!

Special Features

  • Pairs of iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars
  • Authentic and highly collectible
  • Designed in 1:64-scale with true-to-character features and decos

Specifications

  • Material: Die cast metal
  • Size: 1.5 x 4.3 x 6.5 in packaged

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Subject: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Characters: Stormtrooper

