Boondock Saints: In Nomine Patris Volume 1

$15.99 $6.99

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190226-77455-1

UPC: 9780983693703

ISBN-13: 978-0983693703

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema

Item Release Date: December 20, 2011

Details

THE SAINTS ARE COMING!

Launching out of the wildly successful film franchise, The Boondock Saints and The Boondock Saints II: All Saint’s Day, this inaugural comic book collection chronicles the first story to take place outside of the cult-hit films. Written by The Boondock Saints creator/writer/director Troy Duffy and comic scribe J.B. Love, the In Nomine Patris saga is the perfect companion to the films.

Discover the true story behind the original saint, Noah MacManus (Il Duce), and his bloody war against New York’s 1960s Underground Crime world. And what of the beloved MacManus Brothers? For the first time ever, Troy Duffy reveals some of what happened between the films, as well as the brother’s journey to uncover the full extent of their family’s legacy of violence, leaving a path of vengeance in their wake!

Specifications

Size: 6.6 x 0.5 x 10.1 in

Pages: 152

Language: English



Authors: Troy Duffy

Project Name: Boondock Saints

