Kill Bill Volume 1 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C30]

$39.99
$32.97
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Michael Madsen | Quentin Tarantino | Sonny Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Miramax | Trev
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 2003
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Kill Bill Volume 1 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.
This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Chia Hui Liu | Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Project Name: Kill Bill: Volume 1
Related Items
Categories
Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Miramax | Movies, TV & Gaming | Stretched Canvas | Thrillers | Trev