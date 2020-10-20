Share Page Support Us
Kill Bill Volume 1 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C30]

Kill Bill Volume 1 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C30]
Kill Bill Volume 1 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C30]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82393-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Kill Bill Volume 1 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Chia Hui Liu | Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Project Name: Kill Bill: Volume 1

